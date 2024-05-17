40 bikers vandalise TSRTC bus in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A bus, belonging to Kalvakurthi Depot, was vandalised by unknown miscreants riding motorcycles at Rachaluru gate on Thursday morning, said TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar.

According to a complaint lodged by RTC staff, the incident took place on the road to Pharma City around 6.30 am. Around 40 bikers approached the bus and broke its left window glass with an iron rod. A passenger sitting there sustained injuries to his head and right hand.

Maheshwaram CI H Venkateshwarlu told TNIE, “The bus driver was honking at the men on the bikes to give the way, due to which they got angry and broke the window pane.”

Taking to X, Sajjanar expressed displeasure regarding the incident and issued a stern warning to the accused. Posting a video of shards of glass from the broken window on the seats, he added that this will not be tolerated and expenses for damages will be recovered from the accused. “RTC buses are public property. It is the people who have to protect them. Attacking people’s property is not good. We will also open history sheets on the accused with the cooperation of the police department,” he said.