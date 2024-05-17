Slab of old nala, retaining wall collapse in Banjara Hills

HYDERABAD: The slab of an old nala along with its retaining wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Uday Nagar in Road No. 11 of Banjara Hills on Thursday evening. While no loss of life or injuries was reported in the incident, a few two-wheelers have reportedly been washed away by the rain.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials visited the site and monitored the situation.

The mayor directed GHMC engineering officials to make alternative arrangements and take necessary measures to ensure no untoward incidents elsewhere in the city.

GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose along with the officials also inspected the site. Authorities were instructed to take measures to prevent any problems due to flooding. The commissioner advised residents to be alert.