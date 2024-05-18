Drogo Drones CEO reveals plan to provide emergency services

HYDERABAD: The CEO of Drogo Drones Pvt Ltd, Yashwant Bonthu, said in Hyderabad on Friday that plans have been made to provide emergency medical services along with air taxis.

The company had already signed an agreement with Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) for spraying insecticides in 30 lakh acres of farm land in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka and other states.

It received permission from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the Krishi 3 drone that provides extensive services in the agricultural sector.

Yashwant said that his company will also expand its services to survey, mapping, transportation of products and other sectors.

Yashwant said that preparations are being made to establish a drone service hub in important district headquarters across the country and then in mandal centres. The company’s latest Krishi 3 Pro drone can spray pesticides over four acres on a single charge and can fly in the air for 24 minutes when its tanks are fully loaded and 42 minutes when empty. So far, drones in the country are capable of spraying only two acres of pesticides on a single charge. With the new drone, farmers can increase their yield by 80% by spraying pesticides on 30 to 35 acres per day.

Yashwant revealed that they will invest in setting up a drone service hub across the country and train 1,000 drone operators. Yashwant said that plans have been made to achieve a revenue of Rs 200 crore for the next year.