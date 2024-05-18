I completely gave myself to dance: Bharatanatyam dancer Roja Kannan

HYDERABAD: As the music plays, the rostrum metamorphoses into an elysium, unfolding abstract art where each movement channels a tale of grace, meaning, and emotion, like rhythmic poetry. Each dancer, grooving in tandem with the bells and notes, makes it a visual treat to watch. In the city’s cultural and artistic hub of Shilparamam, the dance performance left the audience spellbound from the onset till the very end. From the elegant movements to the vibrant pounding of feet, the evening was a spectacular sight for the dance enthusiasts.

Kalaimamani Roja Kannan, a celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer and Guru hailing from Chennai, performed at Shilparamam with seven of her disciples—Revathy Ananthakrishnan, Sahana Selvaganesh, Swetha Sankaran, L Bhuvaneshwari, Vaishnavi Srinivasan, Nivedha Harish, and Ranganayaki Vijayaraghavan. The two-day event was organised and conducted by Thillana Arts, a Bharatanatyam institute run by Madhavi Marellapudi. On the first day, a workshop was conducted in Gachibowli, and on the next day, a dance recital by Roja Kannan and her team took place.

“Gems of Trinity” was the theme, under which the compositions of the three pitamahas of Carnatic music, Saint Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, and Syama Sastri, were rendered. The performance started with a vibrant Kamakshi Swarajathi and concluded with a Pancharatna Keerthana in Sree Ragam, “Endaro Mahanubhavulu Andhariki Vandanamulu.”

A troupe of eight versatile dancers performed each composition with absolute precision and minute detailing, making it a perfect presentation of the flourishing artistry of dance. Reflecting on the performance, Roja Kannan exclaimed, “Although it was not the most comfortable weather to perform, once we started dancing, I think we all just got into the mood and enjoyed ourselves.”