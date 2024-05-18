I completely gave myself to dance: Bharatanatyam dancer Roja Kannan

HYDERABAD: As the music plays, the rostrum metamorphoses into an elysium, unfolding abstract art where each movement channels a tale of grace, meaning, and emotion, like rhythmic poetry. Each dancer, grooving in tandem with the bells and notes, makes it a visual treat to watch. In the city’s cultural and artistic hub of Shilparamam, the dance performance left the audience spellbound from the onset till the very end. From the elegant movements to the vibrant pounding of feet, the evening was a spectacular sight for the dance enthusiasts.
Kalaimamani Roja Kannan, a celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer and Guru hailing from Chennai, performed at Shilparamam with seven of her disciples—Revathy Ananthakrishnan, Sahana Selvaganesh, Swetha Sankaran, L Bhuvaneshwari, Vaishnavi Srinivasan, Nivedha Harish, and Ranganayaki Vijayaraghavan. The two-day event was organised and conducted by Thillana Arts, a Bharatanatyam institute run by Madhavi Marellapudi. On the first day, a workshop was conducted in Gachibowli, and on the next day, a dance recital by Roja Kannan and her team took place.
“Gems of Trinity” was the theme, under which the compositions of the three pitamahas of Carnatic music, Saint Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, and Syama Sastri, were rendered. The performance started with a vibrant Kamakshi Swarajathi and concluded with a Pancharatna Keerthana in Sree Ragam, “Endaro Mahanubhavulu Andhariki Vandanamulu.”
A troupe of eight versatile dancers performed each composition with absolute precision and minute detailing, making it a perfect presentation of the flourishing artistry of dance. Reflecting on the performance, Roja Kannan exclaimed, “Although it was not the most comfortable weather to perform, once we started dancing, I think we all just got into the mood and enjoyed ourselves.”
Spreading the rich knowledge and art of Bharatanatyam, the esteemed dancer, who brought the Chennai style of dancing to Hyderabad, thought the event was a success, with about 25 attendees. The workshop turned out to be enriching and fulfilling for the participants. Regarding the workshop, she shared, “The interest and enthusiasm with which the students learnt in the workshop is really very encouraging.
I found that the standard of learning was also very high, and everybody picked up the item quickly and executed it well.” She advised young artists, “Don’t give up. Try as much as you can. At some point, you will definitely see results, but you have to be patient.” She elaborated, urging young artists to learn and explore each aspect of the art form. Every dancer is unique and develops a niche for themselves.
Reflecting upon her journey in the field of Bharatanatyam, she said, “I completely gave myself to the art form, and the art form also gave back to me what I was really expecting from life.” Having learnt from legends like Adyar K. Lakshman and Kalanidhi Narayan, she has created a unique space for herself in the industry and is a testament to dedication, passion, hard work, and complete submission to the world of dance.