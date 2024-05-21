Aesthetic summer respite

HYDERABAD : The scorching summer sun often drives us indoors to the sanctuary of air-conditioned rooms, but this solution is neither pocket-friendly nor environmentally sound. However, Regency Ceramics has introduced a natural indoor cooling solution for summer: Cool roof tiles. In a conversation with CE, Satyendra Prasad Narala, MD of Regency Ceramics, sheds light on this innovative approach.
In an era where modern architecture is integrating new technologies like paints to regulate room temperatures, Regency Ceramics has pioneered the concept of ‘Cool roof tiles’. Narala explains, “Cool roofs stem from a blend of traditional wisdom and contemporary research, aimed at curbing urban heat island effects and reducing energy consumption. This concept has gained momentum as an eco-friendly method to counter heat absorption in buildings. Globally, cool roof technologies have been embraced as sustainable building practices, combating heat-related challenges and slashing energy usage for cooling purposes.”
Cool roof tiles are engineered to reflect more sunlight and absorb less heat compared to conventional roofing materials. Crafted from materials with high solar reflectance and thermal emittance, they offer a durable solution. Unlike cool roof paints requiring frequent reapplication, these tiles boast a Solar Reflectance Index (SRI) exceeding 90, ensuring prolonged heat reduction and enhanced energy efficiency, thus elevating indoor comfort.
When asked about the comparison between terracotta clay roof tiles and cool roof tiles, Narala clarifies, “Though terracotta clay tiles offer some thermal insulation owing to their material composition, they may lack the heat reflection and energy efficiency of modern cool roof tiles. The latter are meticulously designed to minimise heat absorption, resulting in substantial energy savings and superior indoor comfort.”
Moreover, cool roof tiles aren’t just seasonal assets; they regulate indoor temperatures year-round. In colder months, they maintain stable indoor conditions by curbing heat transfer. Additionally, their reflective properties curb temperature fluctuations and alleviate thermal stress on roofing materials, potentially prolonging roof lifespan.
Narala highlights positive customer feedback, saying, “Customers have lauded the noticeable enhancement in indoor comfort and reduction in energy bills. The aesthetic upgrade afforded by the reflective surface of cool roof tiles has revitalised their roofs, garnering widespread approval. This overwhelmingly positive response underscores the significant benefits of cool roof tiles in enhancing both comfort and energy efficiency.”