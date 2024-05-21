Aesthetic summer respite

HYDERABAD : The scorching summer sun often drives us indoors to the sanctuary of air-conditioned rooms, but this solution is neither pocket-friendly nor environmentally sound. However, Regency Ceramics has introduced a natural indoor cooling solution for summer: Cool roof tiles. In a conversation with CE, Satyendra Prasad Narala, MD of Regency Ceramics, sheds light on this innovative approach.

In an era where modern architecture is integrating new technologies like paints to regulate room temperatures, Regency Ceramics has pioneered the concept of ‘Cool roof tiles’. Narala explains, “Cool roofs stem from a blend of traditional wisdom and contemporary research, aimed at curbing urban heat island effects and reducing energy consumption. This concept has gained momentum as an eco-friendly method to counter heat absorption in buildings. Globally, cool roof technologies have been embraced as sustainable building practices, combating heat-related challenges and slashing energy usage for cooling purposes.”