Raise your cup

“I have enjoyed the best of the teas in the estate of Munnar-Lekshmi Estate. Situated away from the main town, this estate has almost zero network, no people, and hardly any shops. The estates are huge and have 1-2 resorts to give an exclusive experience. To witness the tea making process, I visited Kanan Devan Hills Plantation also known as Tea Museum to know more about the varieties and the rigorous steps a tea leaf goes through to brew a perfect cuppa,” shares Aastha Maheshwari, Travel Blogger.

A taste of tradition and a twist in a cup

Back in Hyderabad, the city’s tea culture is vibrant and diverse. From bustling street-side tea stalls to elegant tea houses, there is something for every tea enthusiast. Located near the iconic Charminar, Nimrah Café and Bakery is a must-visit for its legendary Irani chai. This quaint café, with its old-world charm, has been serving rich, aromatic tea for decades.

Pair your chai with a selection of freshly baked Osmania biscuits for an authentic Hyderabadi experience. For a more contemporary tea experience, there are multiple cafes around the city which serve an extensive range of teas from around the world, including classic black teas, refreshing green teas, and exotic herbal blends.

“Indians love their chai. It’s likely India’s favourite addiction, and most Indians don’t need a reason to enjoy a cup of piping hot tea, no matter the season. The sweet aroma of freshly made tea wafts through nearly every household across the country. In Hyderabad, chai is more than just a beverage; it’s a cultural cornerstone that brings people together and uplifts the spirit. The aroma of freshly brewed tea, infused with cardamom, ginger, and sometimes a hint of saffron, is a familiar and comforting presence in homes and tea stalls alike.

For Hyderabadis, chai is an essential part of daily life, offering a moment of relaxation and a chance to bond with friends and family. The ingredients used in Hyderabadi chai—robust black tea, creamy milk, and a blend of warming spices—create a perfect balance of flavours that not only invigorate the senses but also provide a soothing, mood-lifting experience,” explains Juweria Anam, Business Analyst & Lifestyle Influencer.

Tea tourism in Hyderabad offers a unique experience for enthusiasts looking to explore the city’s vibrant tea culture. Visitors enjoy a variety of teas at historic Irani cafes, savouring traditional Hyderabadi chai infused with spices. Additionally, guided tours and tasting sessions at local tea houses provide insight into the art of tea making, making it a delightful journey for any tea lover.

“On this International Tea Day, we celebrate not only the rich heritage of tea but also the wonderful experiences it brings. Tea tourism near Hyderabad offers an immersive journey into the intricate process of tea cultivation and production. Hyderabad’s tea culture is a fascinating blend of tradition and modernity. Tea tourism around Hyderabad is a flourishing experience.

Visitors can indulge in unique local specialities like the fragrant Masala Chai and refreshing Khawa Tea. These flavours, coupled with the city’s warm hospitality and scenic beauty, make Hyderabad a hidden gem in the world of tea tourism,” says Dr Rupali Ambegaonkar, Business Head, Tea Culture of the World [Society Tea (Amar Tea Private Limited {ATPL}].

Tea festivals and events

Hyderabad also hosts various tea-related events and festivals that attract tea aficionados from all corners. These gatherings provide an excellent platform to explore different varieties of tea, engage with experts, and participate in tea-tasting sessions.

Whether you are exploring the serene tea plantations of Araku Valley, savouring a cup of Irani chai in the heart of the city, or participating in a vibrant tea festival, there is no shortage of experiences to celebrate this beloved beverage. So, raise your cup and toast to the timeless allure of tea.