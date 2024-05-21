Terracotta wonders

HYDERABAD: Have you heard of sustainable jewellery? You might be familiar with sustainable clothing and decor, but jewellery that’s elegant, handmade, eco-friendly, and complements both ethnic and western wear is also making waves. Terracotta jewellery, crafted from natural clay through a creative process, is gaining traction as the world embraces sustainability. We reached out to city-based terracotta designers to learn more about this emerging trend.

Indian terracotta has a long history in roof tiles, decorative items, and even building houses. Now, it finds expression in jewellery. Uma Macherla, a terracotta jewellery designer and founder of Zumkhi, explains that terracotta jewellery differs from conventional jewellery in several ways. “It is skin-friendly and eco-friendly, made out of natural clay, and doesn’t cause skin rashes or irritations. Additionally, natural clay reduces body heat, adding another beneficial aspect to this type of jewellery.”