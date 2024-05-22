Breaking the silence

HYDERABAD: Parents often eagerly wait for their infants to reciprocate the words they teach. When they do, the happiness is immeasurable. Speech and hearing are interdependent skills that begin in early infancy and continue to fine-tune as the child develops into adulthood. According to the WHO, 6.3% of the Indian population has a hearing disability, and the National Health Mission suggests that more than 5 million people have communication disabilities, which is a very significant number.
To create awareness among people about communication disorders, the month of May is recognised as Speech-Language-Hearing Month. CE seeks this opportunity to explore the common causes, prevention, and recent advancements in the treatment of speech and hearing issues.
Highlighting some of the common causes of speech issues in children, Dr Suresh Kumar Panuganti, Lead Consultant-Pediatric Critical Care and Pediatrics at Yashoda Hospitals, said, “Developmental disorders like autism spectrum disorder and cerebral palsy, as well as neurological disorders caused by traumatic brain injury or conditions like epilepsy, can hinder a child’s ability to speak clearly. Physical impairments such as cleft palate or problems with the tongue and lips can also affect speech. Children who have trouble hearing may struggle to develop speech properly since they cannot hear sounds and words correctly. Additionally, some speech disorders are hereditary and can be passed down from parents to children. Another important yet grossly underestimated factor is the environment. Lack of stimulation, limited exposure to language, or inadequate social interaction can contribute to delayed speech development.”
According to Dr Suresh, common causes of hearing problems include genetic conditions, frequent ear infections (otitis media), meningitis, and prolonged exposure to loud noises that can damage the sensitive structures of the inner ear, leading to hearing loss. Few birth complications like premature birth, low birth weight, and lack of oxygen at birth can increase the risk of hearing problems. Some medications that are ototoxic and physical trauma caused by injuries to the head or ear can also lead to hearing impairment in children.
Possible ways to prevent speech and hearing problems include early intervention, parental engagement (like regularly talking, reading, and singing to children), speech therapy, healthy prenatal care, and recognising hearing impairment early to prevent speech delays. Newborn screening is currently done at many centres as a routine; neonatal intensive care units should have a noise metre that can measure decibel levels and alert when the noise levels go above a certain level. Vaccinations, including H. influenza and MMR, also helps in preventing hearing loss as some of these infections can cause deafness.
Dr Hemanth Kumar B, Senior Consultant ENT & Head and Neck Surgeon at Renova Hospitals, says rehabilitation plays a major role in supporting the affected people. “In cases of hearing impairment, controlling infections, addressing underlying conditions, and surgery can be beneficial. Providing electronic devices such as hearing aids, bone-anchored hearing aids, middle ear implants, cochlear implants, and in some cases, brain stem implants, can significantly improve hearing and communication.
For speech-related disorders, good vocal hygiene, a healthy lifestyle, and speech therapy are essential. Treating underlying neurological conditions is also crucial. For tracheostomised patients, using a speaking valve can aid in communication. Following a laryngectomy, artificial laryngeal speech methods, including electronic larynx, esophageal speech, and tracheoesophageal speech, can aid in rehabilitation. Children born with hearing impairments often develop speech-related disorders. Supporting these children with hearing rehabilitation and speech therapy can yield positive results,” concludes Dr Hemanth.