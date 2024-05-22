Breaking the silence

HYDERABAD: Parents often eagerly wait for their infants to reciprocate the words they teach. When they do, the happiness is immeasurable. Speech and hearing are interdependent skills that begin in early infancy and continue to fine-tune as the child develops into adulthood. According to the WHO, 6.3% of the Indian population has a hearing disability, and the National Health Mission suggests that more than 5 million people have communication disabilities, which is a very significant number.

To create awareness among people about communication disorders, the month of May is recognised as Speech-Language-Hearing Month. CE seeks this opportunity to explore the common causes, prevention, and recent advancements in the treatment of speech and hearing issues.

Highlighting some of the common causes of speech issues in children, Dr Suresh Kumar Panuganti, Lead Consultant-Pediatric Critical Care and Pediatrics at Yashoda Hospitals, said, “Developmental disorders like autism spectrum disorder and cerebral palsy, as well as neurological disorders caused by traumatic brain injury or conditions like epilepsy, can hinder a child’s ability to speak clearly. Physical impairments such as cleft palate or problems with the tongue and lips can also affect speech. Children who have trouble hearing may struggle to develop speech properly since they cannot hear sounds and words correctly. Additionally, some speech disorders are hereditary and can be passed down from parents to children. Another important yet grossly underestimated factor is the environment. Lack of stimulation, limited exposure to language, or inadequate social interaction can contribute to delayed speech development.”