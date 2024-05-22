Disappearance of clinking magic

HYDERABAD: Deep in the quaint streets of Doodh Bowli, an unassuming workshop stands defiant against the modern world’s clamour for branding. No flashy signs announce its presence; all that remains is evidence of a declining art form — the meticulous creation of sand-cast metal tokens. Here, 30-year-old Mohammad Azeem carries the weight of cultural heritage within the cramped confines of his workshop.

These tokens were once ubiquitous in Hyderabad. From busy mills and barracks to train stations, banks and even local restaurants, everyday transactions were made easier. Each token, typically inscribed with the product it represents — tea, rice, idli —was a record of daily earnings.

The heritage of these tokens dates back to the Nizam period (1724-1948). Hyderabad’s mint then churned out copper, silver and gold coins, reflecting the grandeur of the Nizam’s rule. However, these tokens served a more local purpose and operated in smaller communities and areas.