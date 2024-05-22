Embracing ayurveda for a cool summer

HYDERABAD: As the summer sun climbs higher and temperatures soar, many of us seek relief from the sweltering heat. Fortunately, ancient wisdom offers a time-tested solution to help us beat the heat and stay balanced — ayurveda. Rooted in centuries-old tradition, ayurveda provides a holistic approach to wellness, particularly suited for the summer season. This ancient system of medicine guides us through the challenges of summer, helping us maintain equilibrium and vitality amidst the heat. By harnessing the principles of ayurveda, we can cultivate a sense of harmony, rejuvenation, and inner peace throughout the warmer months.
Addressing sensations of heat through ayurveda
Some individuals may experience a heightened burning sensation in their bodies during the summer months. Ayurveda acknowledges this variability and tailors treatments accordingly. Depending on the individual’s condition, specific remedies and dietary adjustments may be recommended to alleviate discomfort and restore balance.
Dr Chandrika, BAMS, DNHE from Kerala Ayurveda notes, ”Some people will have more burning sensation in the body, so depending on the condition, it’s crucial to tailor lifestyle practices accordingly.”
Cooling foods and beverages
Ayurveda teaches us that what we put into our bodies plays a crucial role in how we feel. During the warmer months, incorporating cooling foods and beverages into our diet can help us find relief from the heat. From hydrating drinks like ‘Shadangapaneeyam’, which typically include water, sugar, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and cardamom, to herbal teas infused with mint and fennel, there are plenty of natural options to keep us feeling cool and refreshed.
“At the heart of ayurvedic healing lies the principle of ‘food as medicine.’ During summer, incorporating cooling foods and beverages into our diet can help alleviate heat-related imbalances and promote internal harmony,” explains Dr M Indu, BAMS, Arooda Ayurveda.
Therapeutic treatments and rituals for mind and body
For those looking for a little extra pampering, ayurveda offers a range of therapeutic treatments and rituals designed to soothe both body and mind. From indulgent oil massages to rejuvenating herbal baths, these ancient practices provide a welcome respite from the heat, leaving us feeling relaxed, rejuvenated, and ready to tackle whatever the summer throws our way. Emphasising the significance of personalised therapeutic treatments, Dr Chandrika highlights their duration, which varies depending on individual consultations and specific patient concerns. This tailored approach ensures that each patient receives optimal care suited to their unique needs. By considering factors such as symptom severity, overall health status, and treatment response, ayurvedic practitioners can deliver targeted interventions. Furthermore, ayurveda offers a diverse array of restorative treatments and rituals aimed at nurturing both the body and mind.
Mindful practices for summer wellness and good health
Finally, let’s not overlook the power of mindfulness in promoting summer wellness. Taking time to connect with nature, express gratitude, and engage in simple rituals like cooling foot soaks and moonlight meditations can have a profound impact on our overall sense of well-being, helping us find peace amidst the hustle and bustle of the season.