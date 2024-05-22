Embracing ayurveda for a cool summer

HYDERABAD: As the summer sun climbs higher and temperatures soar, many of us seek relief from the sweltering heat. Fortunately, ancient wisdom offers a time-tested solution to help us beat the heat and stay balanced — ayurveda. Rooted in centuries-old tradition, ayurveda provides a holistic approach to wellness, particularly suited for the summer season. This ancient system of medicine guides us through the challenges of summer, helping us maintain equilibrium and vitality amidst the heat. By harnessing the principles of ayurveda, we can cultivate a sense of harmony, rejuvenation, and inner peace throughout the warmer months.

Addressing sensations of heat through ayurveda

Some individuals may experience a heightened burning sensation in their bodies during the summer months. Ayurveda acknowledges this variability and tailors treatments accordingly. Depending on the individual’s condition, specific remedies and dietary adjustments may be recommended to alleviate discomfort and restore balance.

Dr Chandrika, BAMS, DNHE from Kerala Ayurveda notes, ”Some people will have more burning sensation in the body, so depending on the condition, it’s crucial to tailor lifestyle practices accordingly.”

Cooling foods and beverages

Ayurveda teaches us that what we put into our bodies plays a crucial role in how we feel. During the warmer months, incorporating cooling foods and beverages into our diet can help us find relief from the heat. From hydrating drinks like ‘Shadangapaneeyam’, which typically include water, sugar, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and cardamom, to herbal teas infused with mint and fennel, there are plenty of natural options to keep us feeling cool and refreshed.

“At the heart of ayurvedic healing lies the principle of ‘food as medicine.’ During summer, incorporating cooling foods and beverages into our diet can help alleviate heat-related imbalances and promote internal harmony,” explains Dr M Indu, BAMS, Arooda Ayurveda.