Inspiring, Amiable, Stylish Smita Sabharwal

HYDERABAD: Her dynamism is the pathway to her success. The way she carries herself in each task demonstrates her passion for what she does. IAS officer Smita Sabharwal possesses a unique charm, making the best of her potential and inspiring millions of civil service aspirants. In an exclusive interview, we delve into her success journey and learn about her impactful life.

Many people take inspiration from you to pursue civil services. What inspired you to take up this career?

More than inspiration, it was a deliberate choice. I wanted to be in a profession where I could use my talents to serve people. Public service in India offers the best platform for that, especially through the administrative service. That was my main criterion.

Were there any specific inspirations you looked up to?

I didn’t know much about the IAS during my childhood since I grew up in a cantonment environment, far from the idea of civil services. It was only after graduation that I learned about the entrance examination and the preparation it required. Beyond that, I wasn’t aware of any specific IAS officers.

How many years did it take you to prepare to become an IAS officer?

I began preparing during my third year of graduation. Alongside my studies, I set aside time to prepare for the competitive entrance examination. After completing my degree, I devoted seven to eight months exclusively to studying. I didn’t pursue a postgraduate degree or take up a job; I focused solely on my preparations and succeeded the following year.

How challenging was it to pursue civil services?

I’m not someone who can study for long hours in one go. Even as a student, I never studied for more than five to six hours a day. I phased out my preparations with frequent breaks. That was my upper limit.

What tips would you suggest those who are aspiring to pursue civil services?

There’s too much stress and hope pinned on this one examination. If you truly believe you can crack the exam, give it two solid attempts. Beyond that, it’s wise to move on. Obsession with this exam is unnecessary; there are many wonderful career opportunities out there. While it was a good opening for passionate public servants 20 years ago, today’s world offers diverse fields where talent and unique abilities can significantly contribute to society.

How was it working in the chief minister’s office?

It was an inspiring and productive journey. I spent almost a decade there, contributing significantly to policy inputs. With my extensive field experience as a collector, I was able to impact policies related to women and child nutrition. We studied best practices across the country and brought about interventions that improved Telangana’s infant and maternal mortality rates, key indicators of a developed society.

How does your current work compare to your previous roles?

Currently, I’m with the finance commission, an advisory body focusing on the financial empowerment of local bodies. It’s more about understanding the status of fund devolution and ensuring timely releases, rather than fieldwork.