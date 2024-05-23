Rejuvenating stay & spirit

HYDERABAD : Summer vacations are cherished moments in our lives, offering an opportunity to bond with family and create lasting memories. Marriott Bonvoy, Hyderabad, adds an exciting dimension to these vacations with its Discovery Package, inviting guests to explore both the hotel and the city. Available until July 2024, this package promises an unforgettable experience.
Upon arrival, we were warmly greeted by the hotel staff who escorted us to our room. The room boasted a comfortable king-sized bed, a well-appointed wash area, and a large window offering scenic views. Complimentary traditional Indian snacks and fruits provided a delightful welcome, enjoyed alongside some leisurely television.
Feeling peckish, we headed to OKRA, the hotel’s restaurant, for dinner. The buffet spread offered a delectable array of dishes, satisfying our cravings with culinary delights. The Discovery Package not only includes sumptuous dining but also a chance to explore Hyderabad’s iconic landmarks such as Charminar, Golconda Fort, and Hussainsagar Lake, with a guided tour of up to 4 hours covering 40 km.
Back in our room, we discovered the convenience of ordering from the midnight menu, indulging in a satisfying meal of Fish and Chips and Pasta to satiate our late-night hunger pangs.
The following day greeted us with a refreshing view outside our window. After a leisurely morning, we made our way to OKRA for breakfast, where an extensive spread awaited us, featuring South Indian delicacies, North Indian favourites, and classic English breakfast items, complemented by a selection of beverages.
After a brief nap, we bid farewell to our room, carrying cherished memories and a rejuvenated spirit. As summer vacations unfold, there’s no better time to seize the opportunity for relaxation and exploration. Whether seeking family bonding or personal rejuvenation, Marriott Bonvoy, Hyderabad’s Discovery Package promises a happy and memorable stay for all who embark on this journey.