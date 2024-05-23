Tranquility on canvas

HYDERABAD : An array of Buddha’s depictions adorned the walls of Eshwaraiah Art Gallery, leaving spectators in awe. Celebrating Buddha Purnima, the Kalipatnam Arts Academy organised an exhibition titled “The Rays of Buddha,” which captivated art enthusiasts in the city. The exhibition, held from May 20 to 25, featured artworks from artists of all age groups and backgrounds.

Based in Hyderabad, Kalipatnam Arts Academy has a history of promoting new talent and honing the skills of upcoming artists. They hold exhibitions for various occasions, and this is their seventh season of “The Rays of Buddha.” When asked about this particular exhibition, Ram Pratap, the founder and president of Kalipatnam Arts Academy, said, “The inspiration behind this exhibition is my visit to McleodGanj in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, in 2002. That was when I saw many Buddhist monks at McleodGanj. It’s a peaceful place, and I tried to meditate. Within a few seconds, I went into deep meditation and did many sketches. Another time, when I visited Ellora Caves in 2016, I saw many sculptures, chaityas, and huge cave temples. I started to draw some paintings and shared my thoughts with friends, who were also inspired to paint and exhibit their works at Rainbow Art Gallery, Hyderabad, in 2017. Since then, our Kalipatnam Arts Academy has been conducting this exhibition continuously. From the fifth season, we have been inviting artists of all age groups from around Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”

The exhibition showcased around 50 artworks featuring artists ranging from 8 to 85 years old from both Telugu states. Though the theme was similar, the inspiration and mediums varied greatly. While one artist was inspired by their guru’s paintings, others drew inspiration from their surroundings, imagining Buddha in nature.