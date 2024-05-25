Dive into Djembe music

HYDERABAD: Music has long served as a form of therapy, often acting as a soothing balm for those experiencing moments of distress. Continuing this tradition, a Djembe musical therapy session was recently held at the House of Gourmet in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, marking its inaugural occurrence. Hosted by Sai Kumar, the Founder of The Djembe Circle, the event welcomed individuals keen on exploring music’s calming effects. CE caught up with him to delve into the uniqueness of this instrument and how individuals can engage in such therapeutic musical experiences.

Delving into the essence of this musical concept and the learning process behind it, Kumar explains, “The Djembe, originating from South Africa, stands as a percussion instrument known by various names. It serves as a tool for fostering mental well-being and confidence while aiding in rhythm management. In today’s high-stress environment, familial discord has become prevalent. In response, we’re introducing musical therapy in Hyderabad for the first time. Drawing from my background with a PhD in Music, I recognise the significance of the seven chakras within our bodies, with the Djembe playing a pivotal role. Similar to the revered Damarukam, an instrument of Lord Shiva, the Djembe inherits its essence, serving as a conduit for healing.”

Reflecting on his personal journey and the inspiration fuelling his dedication to mastering the Djembe, Kumar shares, “Within our realm of music therapy, proficiency in percussion instruments is essential, aligning with our overarching objectives. Personally, I gravitated towards the Djembe due to its unique allure. As a keyboard player, having achieved the 8th grade certification from the Trinity College of London, I’ve explored diverse musical avenues. While jazz, tabla, and mridangam are prevalent choices in the realm of percussion, the Djembe captivated me, especially influenced by a renowned South African friend who excels in its mastery.”