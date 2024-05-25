Gujarat on a plate

HYDERABAD: Our culinary adventures often lead us to explore exotic and diverse foods. Among these, Gujarati cuisine is often overlooked. Many assume it consists only of light snacks, but the Mystic Spices food festival, running until May 26 from 7 pm onwards at OKRA, Marriott, Hyderabad, reveals the rich gastronomic heritage of Gujarat.

Upon entering, we were greeted by a beautifully decorated space with colourful danglers and hotel staff dressed in traditional white kurta and salwar. Our experience began with a refreshing twist on Aam Panna, a delightful blend of sweet and sour with a hint of orange peel.

The live counters and buffet offered a wide array of Gujarati delicacies. The chaat section, featuring Dabeli, Pani Puri, Fafda, Papdi Chaat, and more, was irresistible. Sampling these treats rekindled our love for chaat.

The main course was equally impressive, starting with a soothing Gujarati soup made from lentils and coriander. The vibrant dishes included Sev Tamatar Ki Sabji, Undhiyu, Dhokla, and Thepla, all freshly prepared at the live counter. Accompaniments like jeera rice, tomato rice, and the special Gujarati masala khichdi were delightful.