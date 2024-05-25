Gujarat on a plate

HYDERABAD: Our culinary adventures often lead us to explore exotic and diverse foods. Among these, Gujarati cuisine is often overlooked. Many assume it consists only of light snacks, but the Mystic Spices food festival, running until May 26 from 7 pm onwards at OKRA, Marriott, Hyderabad, reveals the rich gastronomic heritage of Gujarat.
Upon entering, we were greeted by a beautifully decorated space with colourful danglers and hotel staff dressed in traditional white kurta and salwar. Our experience began with a refreshing twist on Aam Panna, a delightful blend of sweet and sour with a hint of orange peel.
The live counters and buffet offered a wide array of Gujarati delicacies. The chaat section, featuring Dabeli, Pani Puri, Fafda, Papdi Chaat, and more, was irresistible. Sampling these treats rekindled our love for chaat.
The main course was equally impressive, starting with a soothing Gujarati soup made from lentils and coriander. The vibrant dishes included Sev Tamatar Ki Sabji, Undhiyu, Dhokla, and Thepla, all freshly prepared at the live counter. Accompaniments like jeera rice, tomato rice, and the special Gujarati masala khichdi were delightful.
Despite the common belief that Gujarati cuisine is solely vegetarian, the festival showcased the region’s diversity with dishes like Gujarati fish curry, which paired excellently with roti.
Our craving for more led us back to the Pani puri, enjoying the authentic flavours once again.
Desserts were a highlight, featuring live-made Jalebi and Rabdi, Mango Rabdi, Apple Jalebi, and more. Watching the preparation of these sweets was a treat in itself.
Whether you prefer a traditional thali or picking from the buffet, the Gujarati Food Festival at OKRA is an experience not to be missed. Truly, “Maja Avi Gayo!” (Had a great time!)