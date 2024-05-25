Man tries to open IndiGo flight door mid-air, booked

HYDERABAD: An air passenger, Anil Patil, 29, has been booked by the RGIA police for attempting to open the door of an IndiGo flight while he was returning from Indore. Patil allegedly tried to open the aircraft door while it was landing. The alert cabin crew intervened and prevented a potential disaster. Later, they and handed Patil over to the police.

A case under Sections 336 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) and 268 (public nuisance) of the IPC and Section 10 of the Aviation Act (jeopardising the safety and security of an aircraft) was registered against Anil. Senior executive of IndiGo, Santosh Reddy, filed a formal complaint against Patil following the incident. However, the situation took a turn when Patil’s brother approached the authorities the next day, presenting medical certificates indicating that Anil had been mentally unstable for the past few months. These documents suggested that Patil’s actions might have been influenced by his medical condition. Considering this, the police issued notices to Patil to cooperate with investigation.