Millet magic

The millet renaissance

Millet, a group of highly variable small-seeded grasses, has been cultivated for thousands of years. It was a staple in many ancient civilisations due to its resilience and nutritional benefits. Despite its historical significance, millet had faded into the background, overshadowed by more commercially popular grains like wheat and rice. However, in recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in millet, driven by its health benefits and environmental sustainability.

Health and sustainability

One of the driving forces behind Arambam is the health benefits associated with millet. Rich in fibre, essential minerals, and antioxidants, millet is a powerhouse of nutrition. It’s gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. The restaurant’s focus on millet is not only a nod to ancient dietary practices but also a step towards a more health-conscious future.

Taste matters

As we entered into the 32-seater Arambam, we were surprised to see their minimalist approach in the decor, which highlighted the millet wall the most. The self service space has a nice mix of tiffin and lunch options. We ordered Ragi Idli and Millet Idli, each served with chutney. Both the idli varieties were not only a hit for our health but also our palate. Next we had Millet Masala Dosa and Ragi Onion Dosa.

The Millet Masala Dosa was the winner with its crispy layers and delicious potato filling. From their lunch menu we tried a Combo Rice dish made with millets which consisted of sambar, curd and tomato flavoured options served with papad. We also tasted their Mix Millet Roti and Palak Paneer.

The roti was so soft that it would have easily passed off as a normal grain one. The high point of our tasting session was Millet Khichdi, it had homely comfort served in a bowl with a dash of ghee. Last but not the least it was time for us to enjoy dessert and we thoroughly savoured their Millet Kheer.

By bringing millet into the spotlight, this eatery is honouring ancient traditions while paving the way for a healthier future. Whether you’re a health enthusiast, a foodie, or someone looking to make more sustainable dining choices, Arambam promises an unforgettable culinary journey that delights the senses and nourishes the body.