Telangana: Techie kills wife, stages it as accident

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old software engineer, Madhulatha, was brutally murdered by her husband Nagendra Baradwaj, also a software professional at Bachupally on Friday. He attempted to stage the death as caused by cylinder explosion.

Madhulatha was facing harassment from her husband for quite some time, according to a complaint.

During a quarrel on Friday, Baradwaj allegedly stabbed Madhulatha, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, multiple times with a knife. She had a 17-nth-old son.

After stabbing his wife, Baradwaj allegedly moved a gas cylinder from the kitchen to the bedroom and left it open and called emergency service in a bid to portray Madhulatha’s death as a case of accident. Baradwaj reportedly confessed to killing his wife during his conversation with emergency staff.

A police officer, speaking to TNIE, confirmed the arrest of Baradwaj on charges of murder.

Baradwaj did not sustain any injuries and was promptly taken into custody.