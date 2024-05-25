Telangana: Transport dept orders probe into ‘poor’ quality smart cards

HYDERABAD: Following the allegations levelled by a Punjab-based NGO regarding poor quality smart cards being issued in Telangana for vehicle registration certificates (RC) and driving licenses (DL), the state transport department has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

“I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and am expecting a report to be submitted tomorrow (Saturday). Following this, we might refer to cyber security experts,” KS Sreenivasa Raju, secretary, transport department, told TNIE.

According to the complainant, Kamal Soi, chairman of Raahat NGO, the chips in the smart cards are vulnerable to data breaches.

Moreover, he claimed that the chips are of substandard quality and were supplied by city-based Colorplast India Pvt. Ltd., which was awarded one year tender by the Telangana government in February 2023 to supply pre-printed PVC 64K SCOSTA smart cards.

Addressing media persons on Friday, Soi asked for an investigation into the use of non-approved smart card chips lacking standards of Smart Card Operating Systems for Transport Applications (SCOSTA) mandated by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

“It is the standard practice followed by M/s. Colorplast to show compliance at the time of award of tender/contract agreement and thereafter, at the time of execution, using fake, substandard, and noncompliant SCOSTA Smart Cards,” Soi alleged.