Infant ingests repellant, doctors save life

HYDERABAD: Doctors at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur, saved an 18-month old baby girl who accidentally ingested mosquito repellent, which resulted in lung failure and other complications.

The girl, hailing from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, was admitted to a local hospital in Raipur after the incident, where her condition worsened.

A specialised team of six from KIMS Cuddles, including two intensivists, a perfusionist, an ICU nurse, and a cardiac surgeon, flew to Raipur, where they diagnosed severe chemical pneumonitis caused by hydrocarbons in the repellent in the baby.

The baby’s condition worsened as the ventilator was ineffective due to severe right ventricular dysfunction with severe pulmonary hypertension.

The team used ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) to support the baby’s breathing and stabilise her condition, following which the baby was airlifted to Hyderabad from Raipur airport.

After reaching Hyderabad, the baby was on ECMO for nine days after which she was put on a ventilator for another six days. The baby fully recovered after 18 days of extensive treatments, became active and was discharged in good health with normal neurological outcome on Thursday.

Dr Parag Dekate, Clinical Director Of Pediatrics, said “The treatment provided significant support to the baby’s heart and lungs. The advanced facilities at KIMS Cuddles, combined with the expertise of a highly skilled medical team, made it possible to transport her on ECMO from Raipur and treat her successfully. Experienced cardiac and vascular surgeons ensured precise blood vessels cannulation. To date, six cases have involved VA-ECMO via the neck cannulation at this hospital.”