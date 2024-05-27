Actor Hema innocent until proven guilty: MAA president

HYDERABAD: In the wake of Bengaluru police serving notice to Tollywood actress Hema in connection with the rave party case, Movie Artists Association (MAA) president Manchu Vishnu asserted that the actor will be treated as innocent until proven guilty and that the association will take appropriate action against her only after the police provide concrete evidence.

Only a day earlier, the local police had called for the actor to appear for questioning regarding her presence at a rave party in a Bengaluru farmhouse where drugs were allegedly involved.

Amidst reports that are being circulated that Hema was present at the event and later tested positive for drug consumption, the MAA president responded that the information was unverified and should not be circulated.

“She is also a mother and a wife, and slandering her image based on rumours is unjust,” said Manchu Vishnu.

However, he also stated that MAA condemns illegal activities and if the actor is found guilty, the association will take appropriate action against her.