Kapra lake cleared of tonnes of waste

HYDERABAD: As the two-day marathon cleanup of Kapra lake concluded on Sunday, 175 volunteers collectively picked up two-and-a-half pickup trucks of plastic and cloth waste from the bed of the waterbody in Secunderabad.

Manognya Reddy, a resident of Sainikpuri and one of the organisers, said volunteers found multiple full-length synthetic sarees embedded in the lake bed. The alarming waste accumulated in Kapra lake over the years poses a threat to the bird species throughout the year.

Manognya recollected how a bird was seen at the lake with a glitter ribbon stuck in its beak. “There is more plastic left in the lake bed,” she added.

Various groups based in nearby Sainikpuri and Vayupuri have been consistently working towards keeping the Kapra lake clean and intact. In August of last year, their efforts led to five Lake Protection Force personnel being deputed to the lake. This has helped to keep a check on littering, Manognya added.

Additionally, a person has been deployed to take care of the remains of religious ceremonies. According to Manognya, photographs of deities are given away to the Dharmo Rakshati Rakshita Trust. Oil is produced from leftover coconuts, she said, adding that the Irrigation department has identified an area to compost flowers left over from pujas and other ceremonies.

As per Manognya, there are two stormwater drains in the vicinity devoid of sewage. “They were earlier connected to the lake. Now, due to the construction of houses and road laying, the water is going into the drainage,” she said.

Manognya has proposed to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to conduct a survey and reconnect the drains to the lake before the rainy season. She said that the process of planting a Miyawaki plantation near the lake has begun. “Two borewells have been dug up and the Urban Biodiversity (UBD) wing is making trenches for drip irrigation,” she added.