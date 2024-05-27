Rs 2.7 crore generated through first series of ‘TG’ number plate registration

HYDERABAD: With the pace of using ‘TG’ vehicle registration plate picking up, the advance registration for the second series of registration numbers has started at the Khairtabad Regional Transport Office since May 20. The first series, comprising 10,000 numbers, from 0001 to 9999, was put up for advance reservation at the Khairatabad RTO on March 15 and was sold out in approximately two months, ending May 20.

The exercise is yet to kick off in the remaining four RTOs — Malakpet, Tolichowki, Bahadurpura, and Secunderabad — where the process is midway through the first series.

As per officials, a total revenue of Rs 2.70 crore was generated after the completion of vehicle registration in the first series, and Rs 34.41 lakh was amassed till May 25 evening — the first six days of the opening of the registration window for the second series.

During the auctions for the first series of numbers, the highest bid went for the conventionally sought ‘TG-09-9999’ number plate for a whopping Rs 25.50 lakh. It was acquired by city-based Sony Transport Solutions for a Toyota Land Cruiser four-wheeler. As many as 11 people participated in the auction process for the special category number, popularly known as the fancy number.

Among the four sought-after numbers, while 9999 led the pack, it was followed by ‘TG-09-0001’, which was sold for Rs 9.61 lakh. The remaining two numbers — 0099 and 0999 — went for the base price of Rs 50,000 in a single application.