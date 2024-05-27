Teacher from Andhra Pradesh found dead in Miyapur lodge

HYDERABAD: A government schoolteacher from Andhra Pradesh, who arrived in the city two days back to visit his sister, was found dead in a lodge at Miyapur on Sunday. He is suspected to have died of pharmaceutical drug overdose.

According to police, the victim, Jaya Prakash Narayana, 30, who hailed from Rayachoti in Annamayya district, was visiting his sister in Kukatpally. On Saturday, he left his sister’s house and checked into a lodge. On Sunday, the police were informed that he was found dead in the lodge.

“His family said that he was under medication for a medical condition. So there is a possibility that he overdosed on his pills,” the police said.

Miyapur police registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death will be ascertained only after postmortem, the police added.