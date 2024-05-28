Fire breaks out at Hetero Labs unit in Sangareddy

HYDERABAD: A massive fire broke out at the Hetero Labs unit located in Gaddapotharam of Sangareddy district on Monday evening. The incident, which occurred while mixing the solvents in the ETO room within the premises, led to thick smoke billowing out, visible from several kilometres away.

Efforts to contain the blaze were initiated immediately with the deployment of four fire tenders to the scene. However, despite the attempts, the flames intensified, spreading to adjacent areas within the factory premises. The severity of the fire prompted authorities to issue alerts, urging nearby residents to stay indoors and avoid venturing close to the affected site.

Police personnel and firefighting units rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Despite the efforts of the responders, the fire raged on for nearly three hours before being brought under control.

It was reported that the scenes of chaos were witnessed as the flames rose high into the sky, accompanied by loud explosions, presumably caused by the chemicals in the facility. Meanwhile, the loss of property gutted in the fire is yet to be ascertained.