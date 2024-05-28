From the hills to your heart

Not all superheroes wear capes

Renowned for his writing for readers across age groups, the author emphasises the importance of capturing the attention of readers from the very first page, especially when writing for children. “Children are tough critics,” he notes. “If they don’t like a story, they’re going to throw it away.” Moreover, he stresses the significance of crafting relatable central characters for younger audiences that are authentic yet do not preach or moralise their nature and deeds. “Just tell the story and let the reader come to his or her conclusions,” he says. Each character in Ruskin Bond’s stories — whether it’s Arun from Women on Platform 8, Rusty from The Room on the Roof, or Rakesh from The Cherry Tree — possess distinct qualities that let the readers step into their shoes, bringing their experiences vividly to life through his writings.

As he shared these insights, I couldn’t help but marvel at the irony. Why seek testimonials when I exemplify the engrossing nature of his work? Seamlessly transitioning from children’s literature to adult fiction, his writing has effortlessly drawn readers in, including me. Spitting facts and giving a reality check through his writings is yet another feature of this John Llewellyn Rhys Prize awardee. In fact, in Hold onto Your Dreams, he candidly admits that he is not one to dispense advice, nor does he adhere to it, and that at times people tend to learn from their mistakes, while mostly the case is otherwise. Well, how more genuine could a writer be, right?

Dream, and it shall happen

The book feels like a heartfelt letter from Ruskin Bond to his readers — a note of self-reflection for some and a source of inspiration for others. Bond describes it as “a little book of inspiration, telling people to do what they want to do in life. Not to give up easily, not to despair, but to carry on working on what you want.” Filled with anecdotes and short stories from his boyhood, youth and present, this book is sure to capture both the minds and hearts of its readers. It feels like a conversation with a wise elder next door or a new friend, offering comfort and reassurance. It reminds us that we are not alone in our struggles and that better days are ahead, even after the toughest times.

This book will let you enjoy the world around you, especially nature, says Bond. “These little things would be helpful not just to a writer but to any young person or anyone dealing with difficulties or problems. It is different from my other works, which were either fiction, stories, novels, or autobiographies. It might be characterised as self-help, with a little guidance from me,” he adds on, while also hinting that he might write a sequel to it if his readers wish for one.

His love for books and his secret relationship with words have always intrigued me, to the extent that reading has become an inseparable part of me. Bond’s Hold Onto Your Dreams is an exemplary reminder echoing to hold on to one’s dreams.

I held on to my dream of interviewing the wordsmith of the mountains — whose works made me fall in love with books and writing. So readers, hold on to your amorphous dreams, as you never know when they take form, and once they do, let your untold story fill up the blank leaves of your book named ‘life’.

The book is priced at Rs 399 and is available in all bookstores across India, and online on Amazon.