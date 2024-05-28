Hyderabad: Consumer forum orders career firm to pay Rs 1L

HYDERABAD: A Jubilee Hills-based overseas job assistance firm was directed to pay Rs 1,00,800 by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Hyderabad, to a Hyderabad man for not processing his visa application despite accepting an amount of Rs 70,800.

Stating it as an unfair trade practice amounting to a deficiency of service, the Commission ordered Opulentus Overseas Careers Private Limited to pay a compensation of Rs 30,000 along with the aforementioned amount.

The complainant, Nikhil Artham of Tirumalgiri, said he was offered Australian Immigrant Visa Sponsorship (AVIS) by the career firm in November 2022, after which he registered on their website and paid Rs 70,000 in two instalments.

He added that while the firm promised to initiate the visa application process after the first instalment, they did not do so despite receiving the complete amount, not adhering to the timeline.

As a result, Artham asked for the refund after December 2022, but the Opulentus Careers firm, in March 2023, asked him to pay another Rs 800 in order to commence the visa process.

The consumer complied with it, but the firm still once again did not stick to its promise. Finally, it agreed to a repayment in 90 days after multiple requests made by Artham but failed to execute them.

Noting that the firm did not submit documentary evidence to substantiate its defence, the Commission ordered it to comply with the order within 45 days from May 20, failing which an interest rate of nine per cent per annum would be levied on the refund amount.