Shaping futures, one activity at a time

HYDERABAD: As the summer sun shines down on Hyderabad, the city comes alive with a plethora of summer camps aimed at engaging, educating, and entertaining children of all ages. From creative arts and crafts to reciting shlokas, these camps offer the ideal balance of fun and learning, ensuring that children have a memorable and enriching break from their normal school schedule. These summer camps provide an organised atmosphere for children to learn new skills, meet friends, and pursue their interests. Whether it’s learning a new sport, exploring the world of robotics, or unleashing their inner artist, there’s a camp in the city to suit every child’s enthusiasm and interest.

Summer camps were not included in the Indian school system until a decade or so ago. Summer vacations consisted primarily of finishing homework and visiting grandparents’ homes. However, parents have come to recognise the value of summer camp programmes for children. These programmes not only help youngsters develop amazing social skills and make new friends, but they also teach them new talents.

Across Hyderabad, there are various summer camps offering different types of activities like theatre, traditional art and craft, photography, robotics, etc. One such summer camp—The Theatre & Acting Summer Camp in Sainikpuri offers kids a creative outlet to express themselves. Through this summer camp, the children engage in various activities like role-playing, improvisation, and script reading - all aimed at honing their acting skills and boosting their confidence on stage. Mentor Jay Jha says, “Acting helps children develop important skills like communication, empathy, and teamwork. It also encourages them to think creatively and build self-confidence, which are valuable traits they can carry with them throughout their lives.”