Telangana: Licences of six ‘elite’ medicine wholesellers suspended for 30 days

HYDERABAD: After conducting tests on the seized insulin injections for over two months, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) suspended the licences of six wholesellers for 30 days on Monday.

The six wholesellers whose licences have been suspended are Drug Hub (Padma Rao Nagar in Secunderabad), Sree Thirumala Pharma (Ramanthapur in Uppal), Shree Paras Medical Agencies (Vittal Maruthi Lane in Sultan Bazar), Sri Ganesh Pharma Distributors (Sai Nagar colony in Nagole), Sree Raja Rajeshwara Distributors (Jai Jawan colony in Kapra, Malkajgiri) and Sri Balaji Agencies (Kutbiguda in Kacheguda).

The raids on these six “elite category” wholesellers were first carried out in March when officials discovered that the accused had allegedly procured the drug illegally from Delhi-based sources without an invoice. Stocks worth Rs 51.92 lakh were confiscated.

“As a norm, any pharmaceutical transaction should have a purchasing bill to make it legitimate, but none of these sellers had it,” a DCA official told TNIE.

Another suspicion that caught the authorities’ attention was that the wholesellers were selling these pre-filled syringes (PFS) at a discount of over 40%. “Usually, there are two reasons why sellers offer such huge discounts: either the drug is spurious or it is illegally supplied,” said the official, adding that the ready-to-use syringes resemble a pen.