Unleashing the inner artist

HYDERABAD: Amidst the bustling of Ikea Hyderabad’s restaurant, several kids and adults showcasing their inner artists at the painting workshop. Hosted by local artist Ayesha Jilkar in collaboration with Ikea Hyderabad, the event saw many people unleashing their inner artists on different types of Ikea products.
During the workshop, the participants got the opportunity to try out different styles of art like mandala art, fluid art and block painting on products like mugs, photo frames and tote bags. With brushes in hand and palettes of colour at their disposal, participants of all ages painted their hearts out while being guided by the hosts. The workshop, aimed at fostering creativity, self-expression, and community engagement, offered a unique opportunity for attendees to explore their artistic talents.
Held on a Sunday afternoon, the workshop saw many friends and families attend and spend quality time with each other. Eeshna, a tote bag painting participant along with her friend, shared her experience at the workshop. She said, “I was looking for something fun to do with my friend, apart from cafes and movies. But we chose this activity to do something new and spend quality time with each other.”
From dot mandala painting on mugs and fluid art on photo frames to tote bag painting, the workshop saw some magnificent pieces of art on the products. Also open to kids above the age of five years, the workshop saw some spectacular pieces of art by young children. Seven-year-old participant Akhila, who participated in the fluid art painting with her mother, expressed her joy over attending the art workshop. She shared, “It was a fun experience. I loved it. Next time if I were to participate, I want to try the other types of art.”
Talking about the workshop, Ayesha Jilkar shared how she was surprised and in awe of the attendees’ final art pieces. She shared how she often gets surprised by the amount of talent people especially first-timers hold in such workshops. “With workshops like these, the adults are getting time especially on the weekends to explore the hobby that they have. Housewives or people who want to leave their jobs can use such workshops as the first step to explore various artforms,” she says. Divya Saxena from Ikea, Hyderabad also spoke about the workshop and said, “We want participants to leave the workshop feeling inspired and accomplished, with a sense of pride in what they created. The workshop is designed to promote self-expression and creativity, allowing attendees to see the potential of using Ikea products in innovative ways.”
As the painting workshop drew to a close, the air buzzed with a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie. The workshop successfully provided a platform for artistic exploration and community bonding. Attendees, whether seasoned artists or first-timers, left with not just beautifully painted Ikea products, but also cherished memories and a newfound appreciation for art.