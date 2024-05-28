Unleashing the inner artist

HYDERABAD: Amidst the bustling of Ikea Hyderabad’s restaurant, several kids and adults showcasing their inner artists at the painting workshop. Hosted by local artist Ayesha Jilkar in collaboration with Ikea Hyderabad, the event saw many people unleashing their inner artists on different types of Ikea products.

During the workshop, the participants got the opportunity to try out different styles of art like mandala art, fluid art and block painting on products like mugs, photo frames and tote bags. With brushes in hand and palettes of colour at their disposal, participants of all ages painted their hearts out while being guided by the hosts. The workshop, aimed at fostering creativity, self-expression, and community engagement, offered a unique opportunity for attendees to explore their artistic talents.

Held on a Sunday afternoon, the workshop saw many friends and families attend and spend quality time with each other. Eeshna, a tote bag painting participant along with her friend, shared her experience at the workshop. She said, “I was looking for something fun to do with my friend, apart from cafes and movies. But we chose this activity to do something new and spend quality time with each other.”

From dot mandala painting on mugs and fluid art on photo frames to tote bag painting, the workshop saw some magnificent pieces of art on the products. Also open to kids above the age of five years, the workshop saw some spectacular pieces of art by young children. Seven-year-old participant Akhila, who participated in the fluid art painting with her mother, expressed her joy over attending the art workshop. She shared, “It was a fun experience. I loved it. Next time if I were to participate, I want to try the other types of art.”