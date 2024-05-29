‘An actor should be able to portray a range of emotions,’ says Abhinav Gomatam

From excelling in comic roles to now doing dramatic scenes, how was the change?

Before “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi,” I did four or five films that didn’t do well at the box office. “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi” was my first comedy role in films, although I never did comedy in theatre. Theatre mostly involved drama and tragedy. Returning to dramatic roles feels like going back to basics. An actor should be able to portray a range of emotions, and I strive to do my best with each role. The audience’s positive response to “Masthu Shades Unnai Ra” was very gratifying.

Who are your inspirations?

As a kid and even now, I am inspired by Chiranjeevi Garu. His body of work is mind-blowing. Other inspirations include Rajnikanth Garu, Kamal Haasan Garu, Amitabh Bachchan Garu, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Manoj Bajpayee. Internationally, I admire Jim Carrey and Will Smith. I also idolise Sachin Tendulkar and would love to be the Sachin Tendulkar of the film industry (laughs).

Are you as spontaneous in real life as you are in your comic roles?

I’m generally expressive, and some of that comes through in my roles. My friends and family could probably tell you more about my spontaneity. I like to project energy and expressiveness in my performances.

Did you ever try standup comedy?

Yes, I tried standup comedy during my theatre days. I used to write two-liners on Facebook and enjoyed the feedback. A friend suggested a book on joke writing, which I took seriously, but it ended up making me overthink the process. I felt it ruined my natural sense of humour. Writing jokes consistently is necessary for standup, and while I’m not sure I’m cut out for that, I might try again someday.

What do you do in your free time?

I enjoy spending time with people who aren’t involved in acting. I watch movies in various languages, thanks to OTT platforms. I recently returned to reading, picking up some love stories and a book about a political leader. I prefer murder mysteries or thrillers that are real page-turners. I also love road trips and have travelled to places like Mysore, Pondicherry, and Goa. Travelling in trains is another favourite pastime. When not shooting, I enjoy these kinds of trips.

Are there any series or films you wish you had been a part of?

I love “Breaking Bad,” “Game of Thrones,” “Big Bang Theory,” and “Chernobyl.” I also enjoy K-dramas like “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.” During the lockdown, I started watching K-dramas and was impressed by their storytelling.

Which actors or directors would you like to work with?

I’d love to work with Sai Pallavi Garu again; she’s amazing. I also admire Manoj Bajpayee Garu, Chiranjeevi Garu, Kamal Haasan Sir, and Amitabh Bachchan Sir. Directors like Anurag Kashyap, Rajamouli Sir, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are on my list. I’d love to have a conversation with Vanga about his filmmaking process.

Are you a foodie?

I enjoy trying different foods but I’m not the type to travel long distances for a specific dish. I love street food, especially in Delhi and Thailand. If I find myself at a good restaurant or food stall, I’m happy to try what they offer.

Would you like to act in a biopic? If so, who would you like to play?

When you asked, Sachin Tendulkar came to mind, but I don’t resemble him. Perhaps Rahul Dravid. I haven’t given it much thought, but if an interesting opportunity comes up, I’d take it.

Do you have any cherished fan moments?

I cherish heartfelt messages from fans on Instagram. Some messages are like essays, and they mean a lot to me. During tough times, reading these messages reminds me that people appreciate my work. I’m grateful for the support and love from my fans.

Any message for your fans and loved ones?

Take care of yourselves, both physically and mentally. Post-COVID, there’s a lot of emphasis on health. Engage in healthy practices and avoid judging others. It’s a waste of time. Focus on your well-being and be kind.