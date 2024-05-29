Inside Telangana’s textbook printing press

HYDERABAD: As schools in Telangana prepare to reopen on July 12, the Telangana Government Textbook Printing Press in Khairatabad is abuzz with activity. Workers are fully engaged in producing textbooks for the upcoming academic year.

From printing to binding the books, the machines and workers are operating at full capacity. The process begins with the intricate work of printing the pages, followed by careful collation and binding, and finally sending the textbooks to schools.

The entire process takes nearly 120 days to complete. This printing press is one of several across the state that print school textbooks.

TNIE’s lensman, Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, captures the essence of this bustling environment, showcasing the hard work that goes into preparing textbooks for the school children of Telangana.