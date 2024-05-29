Reimagining period essentials

HYDERABAD: Are you picking the right menstrual product? Are your period supplies safe? Are they menstrual products or menstrual plastics? Is your pad period friendly?

Menstrual products, mainly the sanitary pads contain plastics and chemicals such as phthalates, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), parabens, environmental phenols, fragrance chemicals, dioxins and dioxin-like compounds. “Plasticisers of concern include bisphenols, parabens and triclocarban (TCC). Parabens are antimicrobials that are used as preservatives in feminine care products, whereas TCC is an antibacterial agent,” according to a research paper published by the Toxics Link, an environmental NGO.

The materials used in fabrication of sanitary napkins are said to cause discomfort, itching, rashes and scratches which could possibly lead to sensitivity. Hypersensitivity and allergic reaction are seen in several women who use pads encompassing synthetic compounds. “They get frequent rashes during menstrual cycles.

Once, when they retain the pads for a longer time or even for a single time, they get allergic reactions, rashes, and all those,” says Dr Vasundara Cheepurupalli, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Cosmetic Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, KIMS Cuddles. She further mentions that a lot of patients complain about the skin rash, soreness and discomfort while using certain brands of sanitary napkins. Persistent rashes may eventually culminate in scars, which may in turn lead to hypersensitivity reactions.

About the systematic design of a sanitary pad, Dr Vasundara says, “Every menstrual pad has two types of materials. One is a cotton substance along with the gel which absorbs the fluid. And another is the superficial meshy layer. Sometimes this superficial meshy layer causes irritation.”