Taking charge of menstrual weakness

HYDERABAD: Menstrual health is a critical aspect of women’s overall well-being, yet it often receives inadequate attention. Various medical conditions can cause excessive menstrual weakness, significantly impacting women’s daily lives and overall health. It’s essential to understand these conditions to effectively manage and mitigate their effects.
Anaemia, the primary culprit
One of the leading causes of excess menstrual weakness is anaemia, which can arise from several sources. Dr Vasundara Cheepurupalli (DNB, DGO, FMAS, CIMP, GCP) emphasised, “Anaemia is prevalent among women due to nutritional deficiencies or significant blood loss, either from menstrual bleeding or other medical conditions.” This condition reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of blood, leading to fatigue, dizziness, and overall weakness. It’s crucial to diagnose and treat anaemia promptly to prevent its debilitating effects.
The impact of heavy workload
Physical exertion without adequate rest and nutrition can also lead to significant weakness. “Heavy work and insufficient energy intake contribute to chronic fatigue,” Dr Vasundara explained. Women often juggle multiple responsibilities, including household chores and professional commitments, which can exacerbate their physical strain and lead to persistent weakness.
Heart diseases and autoimmune disorders
Cardiovascular health is another essential factor. Dr Vasundara noted, “Heart diseases and related complications can lead to reduced stamina and excessive weakness.” Additionally, autoimmune disorders are increasingly recognised as contributors to menstrual irregularities and general weakness. “The incidence of autoimmune disorders is rising, and their diagnosis is improving, which helps us understand their impact on women’s health better,” she added.
Kidney and bone health
Kidney-related diseases and bone health issues are other significant factors. Dr Vasundara mentioned, “Conditions affecting kidney function can lead to general weakness, while bone-related problems, particularly in post-menopausal women, can also contribute.” Maintaining good kidney and bone health through regular check-ups and a balanced diet is crucial for overall well-being.
Hormonal imbalances
Dr Neelima (MS Gynecology) highlighted the role of hormonal imbalances, particularly in the post-COVID era. “Post-COVID, there’s been an increase in hormonal imbalance issues, leading to various menstrual disturbances,” she stated. Hormonal imbalances can stem from conditions like thyroid disorders, diabetes, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). “We often see irregular cycles and variations in menstrual flow due to these hormonal issues,” Dr Neelima elaborated.
The role of lifestyle changes
Both experts agree on the importance of lifestyle changes in managing menstrual health. Dr Neelima stressed, “Involving children in physical activities is essential. Sedentary lifestyles, exacerbated by reduced playground spaces and increased screen time, contribute to health issues.” Encouraging outdoor play and reducing screen time can significantly improve physical and mental health.
Addressing menstrual blood loss
Dr Vasundara pointed out that women often underestimate the impact of menstrual blood loss. “Women may menstruate more than they realise, losing significant amounts of blood without paying much attention to it,” she said. It’s vital for women to monitor their menstrual cycles and seek medical advice if they notice excessive or irregular bleeding.
Long-term implications and risk factors
The long-term implications of untreated menstrual weaknesses can be severe. Dr Vasundara warned, “Chronic weakness due to untreated conditions can lead to menstrual irregularities and other health issues.” Regular medical check-ups and addressing underlying conditions are essential steps in preventing long-term health problems.
Prioritising menstrual health
Understanding the factors behind excessive menstrual weakness, it’s essential for women to act. By addressing these issues with medical care and lifestyle changes, they can boost their well-being. With awareness and timely help, women can manage their menstrual health effectively, ensuring they stay healthy.