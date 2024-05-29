Taking charge of menstrual weakness

HYDERABAD: Menstrual health is a critical aspect of women’s overall well-being, yet it often receives inadequate attention. Various medical conditions can cause excessive menstrual weakness, significantly impacting women’s daily lives and overall health. It’s essential to understand these conditions to effectively manage and mitigate their effects.

Anaemia, the primary culprit

One of the leading causes of excess menstrual weakness is anaemia, which can arise from several sources. Dr Vasundara Cheepurupalli (DNB, DGO, FMAS, CIMP, GCP) emphasised, “Anaemia is prevalent among women due to nutritional deficiencies or significant blood loss, either from menstrual bleeding or other medical conditions.” This condition reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of blood, leading to fatigue, dizziness, and overall weakness. It’s crucial to diagnose and treat anaemia promptly to prevent its debilitating effects.

The impact of heavy workload

Physical exertion without adequate rest and nutrition can also lead to significant weakness. “Heavy work and insufficient energy intake contribute to chronic fatigue,” Dr Vasundara explained. Women often juggle multiple responsibilities, including household chores and professional commitments, which can exacerbate their physical strain and lead to persistent weakness.

Heart diseases and autoimmune disorders

Cardiovascular health is another essential factor. Dr Vasundara noted, “Heart diseases and related complications can lead to reduced stamina and excessive weakness.” Additionally, autoimmune disorders are increasingly recognised as contributors to menstrual irregularities and general weakness. “The incidence of autoimmune disorders is rising, and their diagnosis is improving, which helps us understand their impact on women’s health better,” she added.