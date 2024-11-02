Flavours in every bite

HYDERABAD: There’s something delightfully simple yet satisfying about sandwiches. It’s like the go-to choice for a quick lunch, a cosy café snack, or homemade comfort food. On World Sandwich Day, celebrated on November 3, CE takes a look at this humble meal that has somehow become a global favourite. The sandwich’s history goes back centuries, and while its origins are rooted in simplicity, today the sandwiches reflect the flavours, innovations, and influences of cultures around the world.

The story of the sandwich as we know it today started with John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, back in the 18th century. According to stories, Montagu asked his cook to serve him meat between slices of bread so he could keep playing cards without needing utensils. And just like that, a new way of eating was born. “Combinations of bread or pastry filled with meat or cheese and dressed with condiments have been enjoyed since ancient times,” explains Joe Francis, Executive Chef at Feu Dessert, Bar, and Kitchen.

What makes the sandwich truly special is how it’s adapted over time to local flavours and traditions. Chef Francis points out, “The concept of a sandwich has undergone significant changes over time and across various cultures,” and he’s right.

When the British and Dutch introduced European bread-making methods to India, the country soon adapted it, using local spices, chutneys, and flavours to create something uniquely Indian. Hyderabad, in particular, embraced this style, infusing traditional spices and even using local flatbreads like naan and roti to create deliciously familiar yet new tastes.

Head Chef Ravi of Makau explains it well, “Traditional Indian flavours, such as the tikka masala, have been incorporated into sandwiches,” and you can feel that local twist in creations like the chicken tikka and paneer tikka sandwiches popular in cafés across Hyderabad today.

Hyderabad’s growing café culture has only boosted the sandwich’s appeal, and cafés around the city have become creative hotspots for new twists on this classic. “When people go to a café, everyone looks for some finger food and as a result, you’ll now find everything from sourdough sandwiches to croissant buns on the menu,” Chef Francis shares. Some cafés have even introduced open-faced sandwiches topped with avocado or pesto, blending global trends with local tastes.