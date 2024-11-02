Hyderabad cops call for dialogue among communities

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Friday emphasised the importance of dialogue among communities to address issues following recent incidents of temple and idol desecration.

During a meeting with around 350 members of the Central Peace and Welfare Committee at the Telangana Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills, Commissioner CV Anand urged a proactive approach to prevent potential flashpoints. He encouraged committee members to act as ambassadors of peace in their neighbourhoods, seeking their cooperation to maintain the city’s tranquility and manage unexpected situations.

The Peace and Welfare Committee expressed its commitment to supporting the peaceful conduct of upcoming festivals and combating anti-social activities. They pledged to organise workshops that foster unity, inclusiveness, and proactive conflict resolution.

Participants unanimously condemned disturbances caused by individuals and stressed the need for respectful dialogue. They committed to enhancing communication between communities and law enforcement for swift resolution of grievances and proposed initiatives to promote understanding among different religious groups.

On October 14, an idol at the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad was vandalised, leading to the arrest of a suspect from Mumbai.