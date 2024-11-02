Telangana excise department interrogates Raj Pakala in farmhouse party case

HYDERABAD: The State Excise Department interrogated Pakala Rajendra Prasad, alias Raj Pakala, the brother-in-law of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, at its Cehvella office on Friday in connection with the Janwada farmhouse case.

The Excise department’s Task Force filed a case against Pakala under Section 34-A and Section 34(1) r/w 9 of the Excise Act for allegedly serving alcohol without a licence.

During the investigation, police seized seven bottles of foreign liquor, 10 loose Indian liquor bottles and items related to gambling.

A police official from the Chevella PS told TNIE that the questioning lasted around four hours. “The inquiry mainly focused on the details of the foreign liquor, including purchasing information. He left after providing his statement and will appear if the investigation further requires.”

In addition to the current case, Pakala faces charges under Sections 25, 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act.