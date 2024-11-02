What your firecracker say about you!

HYDERABAD: Diwali is a 6,000-year-old tradition, and bursting crackers during this time has been a 500-year-old practice. Diwali is the most popular festival in this country, and we should celebrate however we wish—no questions asked. The dogs can adjust for a day, and the ozone layer? That’s Greta Thunberg’s problem!

Bursting crackers is just our way of saying we’re celebrating, but the kind of cracker you choose? That says everything about you.

Sparklers, flower pots and chakris

If you’re the type who bursts only sparklers, flower pots, and chakris, chances are you’re an introvert, an environmentalist, or just plain low-key. If your soul can be merry with just the limited spread of light from sparklers, you don’t need much in life. You’re not someone who falls for peer pressure from neighbours or the slick salesmanship of a cracker seller. You’re a minimalist with shades of Buddha, floating through life without a care in the world.

And if you fancy flower pots and chakris, you’re a true appreciator of light without the noise. You’re the kind of person who puts on music videos on a large screen but keeps the volume muted—because who needs to disturb the peace with your joy?

Rockets

If you’re a fan of rockets, it means you also love kites. You’re likely the cricketer who only goes for sixes—no singles or doubles for you! In your previous birth, you were probably an eagle, soaring high and feeling the need to see gunpowder in the air at least once a year. You don’t have attachment issues like those chakri enthusiasts, where everything needs to happen in front of them. You’re the kind of person who lives by the idiom: “If you love something, set it free.”

If it bursts in the air, great! But if it lands in your neighbour’s yard? Well, ‘Happy Diwali to them’, and if it comes back? Run!

Bombs

Now, if you’re all about those bombs, you love sound. You’re the first person to jump when a dhol plays. You’ve probably altered your vehicle’s silencer just to make it sound louder. You’re the one who has often been told to reduce the volume, and let’s be honest—this is your vengeance day.