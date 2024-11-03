Cruises from Nagarjunasagar, Somasila to Srisailam set sail on Krishna river

HYDERABAD: The Tourism department on Saturday inaugurated cruise services from Nagarjunasagar to Srisailam and from Somasila to Srisailam, marking the first day of the Karthika month.

The cruise from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam will cover 120 km in approximately six hours, with stops at Nagarjuna Konda, Nandi Konda and Saleswaram in the Nallamala forest.

The Somasila (Nagarkurnool district) to Srisailam cruise, equipped with air conditioning, can accommodate 120 passengers and will cover the 120-km route in seven hours.

Although the government has been planning to introduce these cruise services for the past five years, previous attempts were stalled due to insufficient water levels in the Krishna river and the Covid-19 pandemic. With adequate water in the river this year, the government has been able to bring this long-awaited service to life.

The one-way journey fare is set at Rs 2,000 for adults and Rs 1,600 for children. Tourists are advised to arrange additional accommodations at Srisailam and bear the cost of transportation within Srisailam separately.

The cruise services will operate as long as the water level at Nagarjunasagar project remains above 575 feet.