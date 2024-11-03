Devotees begin Karthika Masam with holy dip

JAGTIAL : Marking the beginning of the auspicious month of Karthika, devotees thronged the banks of Godavari river in Dharmapuri. They waited in queues for the darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy idol which was decorated with flowers and tulsi garland. In turns, the devotees took holy dips in the river before beginning their prayers.

Temple authorities had made special arrangements during the Godavari Harati programme at the bank, and at Sheshappa Kala Vedika for Kalyanotsavam.

Temple executive officer S Srinivas said the ritual would be held till December 1. He said that at 5.30 pm daily, a procession would be carried out from the temple to Godavari river, comprising devotees, locals and various organisations.

“On November 15, Brahma Pushkarini Sahara diyas decoration programme will be held on a grand note,” said Srinivas.

It has been said that the annual Yama Dwitiya festival would be held on Sunday at Yama Dharmaraja temple, an associate of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The devotees believe that whoever offers prayers on Yama Dwitiya would not have to suffer the torment of hellfire after death.