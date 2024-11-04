Consumer court orders Ola to pay Rs 1.73 lakh to Hyderabad man for faulty service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, has ordered Ola Electric to pay Rs 1.73 lakh to Hyderabad-man K Sunil Chowdary for negligent service related to a faulty EV battery.

The compensation includes a refund of Rs 1.63 lakh and an additional Rs 10,000 for distress. The refund also includes 12% interest from August 2023. Chowdary purchased an Ola S1 Pro in June for Rs 1.63 lakh, which included a warranty of Rs 6,299. He alleged that the battery charger was non-functional from the beginning, taking 10 days for the company to replace it. Despite repeated complaints, the company failed to address the issue but later picked up the vehicle for service in August from the complainant and thereafter did not respond.

The forum noted that the firm did not defend its case despite being issued with multiple notices. Hence, the forum stated that allegations made by the complainant are unrebutted and hence proved.