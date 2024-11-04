No number plate on man’s bike doing stunts with crackers, say Raidurgam police

HYDERABAD: Following a widely circulated video showing a biker performing stunts while setting off firecrackers on Cyberabad roads, the Raidurgam police reported that the motorcycle lacked a number plate and are currently investigating to find the accused.

The video shows a youngster performing stunts with a box of crackers placed in front of his bike, igniting them as he speeds off and the flames flew past him in a dangerous manner. Recorded in Hitech City on Deepavali night, the video also includes an Instagram handle.

Raidurgam Station House Officer Ch Venkanna stated: “A case has been booked against the biker for performing dangerous stunts, reckless driving and causing public nuisance.”

Additionally, police have filed cases against 26 bikers for participating in bike racing and performing stunts over the past weekend.

Additionally, police have filed cases against 26 bikers for participating in illegal racing and stunt riding over the past weekend. “We booked cases against 15 bikers on Friday and 11 bikers on Saturday, and seized 20 bikes in the past two days,” Venkenna said and added, “Within the past one month alone, we seized over 100 bikes during the weekend drives to nab those who perform stunts on the roads.”

After seizure, offenders must appear in court, where fines will be imposed, and the bikes will be returned following legal procedures.

In the recent months, there has been a rise in stunt riding, prompting numerous complaints from citizens about public nuisance.