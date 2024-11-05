After student files plea in Telangana HC, govt agrees to change name in certificates

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has concluded its hearing in a case concerning name changes in academic certificates, after the government assured that the Secondary Education Board would issue a new certificate to the petitioner, V Madhusudan Reddy, who recently changed his name via a gazette notification.

Madhusudan Reddy, a resident of Hayathnagar in Ranga Reddy district, filed the petition claiming that the SSC, Inter Board, and Osmania University had not updated his certificates to reflect his name change, despite the official gazette announcement. He argued that the failure to amend his documents violated his fundamental rights, pointing out that Rules 1, 2, and 3 of Section C of Government Order (GO) 1263, issued in 1961, were illegal.

During the proceedings, the bench, consisting of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Srinivas Rao, raised concerns regarding the state’s process for updating student certificates in light of the gazette notification. The court said the primary purpose of examination boards is to serve the students.

Special government pleader S Rahul Reddy informed the court that the new certificate reflecting the name change would be issued within two weeks, addressing the petitioner’s request. With this assurance, the court officially concluded the hearing, marking a positive outcome for the petitioner and setting a precedent for similar cases in the future.