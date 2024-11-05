Rs 1.05 crore refunded to cyberfraud victim

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police assisted in refunding Rs 1.05 crore to the victim who had lost his money on a fraud trading site. The police did so by requesting certain banks to freeze the fraudulent accounts.

After coming across an advertisement for a trading platform, Lazardoosvip.top, on Facebook which offered huge returns on investments, a 52-year-old private employee registered on the platform by uploading his details.

Believing the fraudsters, the victim approximately sent Rs 1.22 crore to the bank accounts of fraudsters, the police said and added that the victim even sent the money via the accounts of his family members, including his mother. However, upon realising that he was cheated, the victim immediately approached the police.

The police promptly issued notices to bank officials, requesting them to free the bank accounts of the fraudsters. They guided the complainant in filing a petition in court to reclaim the withheld funds. Subsequently, the court orders were obtained, authorising the refund of Rs 1.05 crore from the bank.

Meanwhile, the police have advised citizens to beware of fake investments on social media platforms which pop up everywhere, promising high returns. The victims are advised to immediately report the fraud on 1930 or http://cybercrime.gov.in.