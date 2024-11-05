Service of hope

HYDERABAD: On All Souls’ Day November 2, was a day where many gather to honour and remember their departed loved ones, cherishing memories and finding comfort in reflecting on their lives. Unique Bhajana Team, a group based in the city, has dedicated itself to supporting grieving families through worship and songs of hope since 2006. CE spoke to Sanjeev Sanju, the team’s founder, who has led this comforting mission, providing solace to those in need.

Reflecting on how it all began, Sanjeev shared, “It started in 2006, during my Intermediate board exams. A friend’s father passed away, and I was asked to sing. Although I didn’t know what songs to perform, I felt compelled to help. We began with a few songs, and as we sang, I noticed the family gradually finding comfort in the worship. They thanked us, and that experience stayed with me.

I realised that bhajana (devotional songs) was as important as carols. The Bible even says, ‘The day of death is better than the day of birth.’ With that in mind, I started this service with just three people. We had no instruments then and borrowed what we could, even congos from a local church. Over time, others were inspired by our work and joined us. People began calling us ‘unique,’ which became our team’s name. To this day, we perform free of charge.”

The team’s growth reflects their dedication. Sanjeev recalls, “We had the honour of performing at former AP Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s funeral, singing beside his mortal remains amidst thousands. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy personally thanked us for our service. What began as three people has now grown to a 47-member team, including people from MNCs, IT companies, and businesses.

Regardless of backgrounds or denominations, we come together whenever there is a need. We recently completed our 1,987th bhajana, and we do this purely as a service, never taking a penny. During COVID, we even performed bhajana for unknown individuals. Our goal is unity in service.”

Explaining the role of bhajana in Christian funerals, Sanjeev said, “Worship songs provide a unique comfort. They remind families of the hope of reuniting in heaven, offering solace through lyrics that inspire peace.”

Sanjeev’s message to those they’ve comforted is simple yet profound: “Our service is our blessing. To bring hope and comfort to grieving families is priceless, and the testimonials we receive affirm our purpose. We are truly blessed to be a blessing to others.”