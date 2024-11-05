Telangana: Cyberfraudster held month after duping 67-yr-old of Rs 1.37 crore

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police recently arrested a cyber fraudster who posed as an official and gave “arrest threats” to the victims. The accused has been identified as Suresh Kumar Babulai, a resident of Bapunagar in Ahmedabad, who was involved in a “TRAI/ Digital Arrest Scam”, the police said.

A case was registered against Suresh on September 27 and the police apprehended him on October 29 in Cyberabad commissionerate limits.

The complainant, a 67-year-old man, stated that on September 21, he received an automated call from fraudsters who claimed to be from TRAI, regarding a sim card linked to his Aadhaar ID.

The fraudsters told him that his ID had been misappropriated and a case was registered against him at the Mumbai Crime Branch (MCB). “Later, the call was forwarded to another person who identified himself as an officer from the MCB,” he said.

The police said that the fraudster intimidated the victim by sending an arrest warrant on the letterhead of the Directorate of Enforcement, mentioning his involvement in a money laundering case under FEMA and PMLA.

He was forced to make several financial transactions to multiple bank accounts on their directions. This fraud resulted in a wrongful loss of `1.37 crore to the complainant.