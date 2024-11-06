50-year-old woman gang-raped in Hyderabad; three accused on the run

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men who lured her to their room in Madhura Nagar by offering to pay her for household work.
The survivor was reportedly standing at a bus stop near Hitech City X Roads on Monday when three men travelling in an auto approached her, the police said. They offered to pay her Rs 500 to wash clothes at their house, the police added.
When she agreed to take up the work, they took her to their room in the auto. Upon arriving, the victim asked the accused for the clothes that needed to be washed. Meanwhile, the trio locked the door and sexually assaulted her, the survivor told the police.
The woman told the police that the accused restrained her and used force to gag and silence her. As the woman sought help from neighbours, the accused managed to flee from the spot.
Based on the complaint from the victim on Monday night, the Madhura Nagar police registered a case and initiated a probe to nab the accused.
As per the preliminary investigation, the police identified the accused as painters who came to Hyderabad from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. They were staying in a rented room for about a month.
The police are currently questioning the owners of the rented room for further details. Three teams have also been formed to trace the accused. The victim has been taken to Bharosa Centre to record her statement and for a medical examination.