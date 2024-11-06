50-year-old woman gang-raped in Hyderabad; three accused on the run

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men who lured her to their room in Madhura Nagar by offering to pay her for household work.

The survivor was reportedly standing at a bus stop near Hitech City X Roads on Monday when three men travelling in an auto approached her, the police said. They offered to pay her Rs 500 to wash clothes at their house, the police added.

When she agreed to take up the work, they took her to their room in the auto. Upon arriving, the victim asked the accused for the clothes that needed to be washed. Meanwhile, the trio locked the door and sexually assaulted her, the survivor told the police.