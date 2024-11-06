Encapsulating the legacy of Ramappa Temple

HYDERABAD: Some people visit this masterpiece of the Kakatiya dynasty for its stunning architecture. Others come searching for historical significance, devotees for the deity Lord Shiva as Rudreshwara, and culture enthusiasts for the incredible dancing sculptures inspired by ‘Nritta Rathnavali’, an ancient dance treatise by Jayappa Sena. And then, of course, there are those who just come for the delicious prasadam! Whatever brings you there, the UNESCO-recognised Ramappa Temple has something to wow everyone.

Recently, Bharata Rangasthali Academy of Fine Arts brought a piece of this vibrant history to life right here in the city at Ravindra Bharathi. ‘The Pride of Ramappa Temple’—a celebration through dance — was a captivating production curated by Koka Vijayalakshmi and presented in association with the Department of Language and Culture.

The interesting addition to the performance was the Perini Sivatandavam, led by Dr Perini Raviteja, a disciple of Padma Shri Nataraja Ramakrishna, who studied the Ramappa Temple’s sculptures and played a vital role in reviving the ancient, nearly extinct Perini dance. Alongside them, Koka Vijayalakshmi and her troupe performed Kuchipudi, supported by G Ravi Kuchipudi and his disciples.