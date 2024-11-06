Encapsulating the legacy of Ramappa Temple

HYDERABAD: Some people visit this masterpiece of the Kakatiya dynasty for its stunning architecture. Others come searching for historical significance, devotees for the deity Lord Shiva as Rudreshwara, and culture enthusiasts for the incredible dancing sculptures inspired by ‘Nritta Rathnavali’, an ancient dance treatise by Jayappa Sena. And then, of course, there are those who just come for the delicious prasadam! Whatever brings you there, the UNESCO-recognised Ramappa Temple has something to wow everyone.
Recently, Bharata Rangasthali Academy of Fine Arts brought a piece of this vibrant history to life right here in the city at Ravindra Bharathi. ‘The Pride of Ramappa Temple’—a celebration through dance — was a captivating production curated by Koka Vijayalakshmi and presented in association with the Department of Language and Culture.
The interesting addition to the performance was the Perini Sivatandavam, led by Dr Perini Raviteja, a disciple of Padma Shri Nataraja Ramakrishna, who studied the Ramappa Temple’s sculptures and played a vital role in reviving the ancient, nearly extinct Perini dance. Alongside them, Koka Vijayalakshmi and her troupe performed Kuchipudi, supported by G Ravi Kuchipudi and his disciples.
“We curated this production for Ramappa Temple when UNESCO recognised it as a heritage site, and once again, we wanted to showcase this rich history to our audience in Hyderabad,” said Koka Vijayalakshmi.
The 60-minute performance commenced with a prayer to Lord Ganesha, followed by welcome songs. In the next segment, the Goddess of Wisdom, Sri Saraswati Devi, was honoured in gratitude for the knowledge she bestows upon the world.
This piece featured a Surya Namaskara, accompanied by a composition in Bhupala Raga, and concluded with a poem in praise of Saraswati, including the famous shloka, ‘Yakundendu Tushara Hara Davala.’
Following this, the song ‘Telangana Bharathi Jayahe Subha Harathi Saati leni Ghana charitra Mahimaanvita ati Pavithra’ celebrated the pride and heritage of Telangana Talli. Another performance depicted Lord Shiva and Parvati in Kailasa, accompanied by dancers paying tribute to Ramappa Temple’s main deity, Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy. The lyrics, ‘Natinchirade Nitalakshu Dampatulu Tatillataabhudavaatika meetaga,’ portrayed their divine union.
Next, the audience was treated to a Perini dance, showcasing intricate ‘tala’ variations and rhythmic patterns, demonstrating the depth of this ancient art form. The programme then transitioned to a ‘Krishna Raas Leela’, inspired by the temple’s detailed sculptures, with the lyrics, ‘Chukkala polina chakkani krishnuni makkuva leelalu mikkili vinare.’ All the songs were penned by Dandibhotla and set to a blend of ‘Raga Malika’.
The grand finale featured a special song dedicated to Ramappa Temple, ‘Praanakekke Ramappa kovila ghana samskrutini gaanamidu koyila. Kakatheeyula ghanathakidi nelavu, kanuvindu vintalenno kalavu.
UNESCO vari Anupama kanuka mana telanganaku makutamaunika,’ composed by Dr R Srikanth, with lyrics by Dandibhotla Vaikunta Narayana Murthy, music by Vadali Phani Narayana, and vocals by Nihal. The dance direction for this concluding piece was led by Koka Vijayalakshmi.
Throughout the performance, Koka Vijayalakshmi skillfully portrayed multiple roles, including Parvati, Yashoda, Gopika, and Suthradhara, while Raviteja performed the Perini Natyam and took on the role of Ramappa in the final song. Ravi also played Lord Shiva, bringing depth and grace to the portrayal. The entire presentation, brought to life by a group of talented young artists, beautifully encapsulated the legacy of Ramappa Temple, transporting the audience back in time to the glorious era of the Kakatiyas.