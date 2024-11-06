Man taken into custody for desecration of idols by Cyberabad police

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police took a 60-year-old man into custody on Tuesday for allegedly desecrating three idols at a place of worship in Shamshabad.

According to a senior official, the suspect, a homeless person with mental health issues, was detained based on eyewitness statements. “He has not been arrested yet; an investigation is underway,” the official said.

The incident occurred between 5.30 am and 6 am on Tuesday. “The idols were placed in an open area outside the place of worship,” the official said and added, “A passerby noticed that the idols were vandalised and alerted the authorities.”

Shamshabad DCP B Rajesh confirmed that all places of worship in the area were geotagged and are monitored with CCTV cameras as part of preventive measures. “We are in touch with the committee members and are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence,” he said.

In response to protests by political groups, the police heightened security to maintain order. This comes a month after similar incidents sparked widespread protests in Secunderabad, where an idol was desecrated, leading to the arrest of a suspect hailing from Maharashtra.