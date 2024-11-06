Managing meningitis

HYDERABAD: As dawn breaks over Hyderabad, the city comes alive with familiar routines— vendors setting up for the day, children racing off to school, and commuters hurrying to work. But a new worry is quietly growing behind this usual hum of life. A rise in meningitis cases has cast a shadow over the city, leaving everyone concerned. The disease, known for its rapid onset and potentially deadly consequences, has many on the edge, wondering how to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Dr Y Muralidhar Reddy, senior consultant and head, Department of Neurology at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, explained why this disease is so dangerous, especially regarding bacterial meningitis. “Bacterial meningitis is the most common dangerous type and can be fatal within 24 hours,” he said.

According to Dr Reddy, a few specific bacteria—including meningococcus, pneumococcus, haemophilus, and group B streptococcus are behind nearly half of the meningitis deaths worldwide. The speed and severity of bacterial meningitis make it one of the most concerning forms, with symptoms that can quickly escalate from a fever and headache to life-threatening complications.

Experts point to a mix of seasonal changes, social gatherings, and gaps in vaccination as some of the likely factors. Dr Vikram Sharma, consultancy neurologist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, explained, “The recent rise in meningitis cases and death rates can be attributed to multiple factors. Seasonal trends increased social gatherings, and outbreaks in regions with lower vaccination coverage all contribute to spreading infectious meningitis.” He also added that changes in the environment and the emergence of new, resistant strains of bacteria could be adding further complexity to treating these cases effectively.

Meningitis can be tricky to recognise early on as its symptoms often overlap with more common ailments like the flu. A high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and sensitivity to light are typical signs. Yet, many people delay seeking medical help, thinking it’s just a typical virus.

“Early detection of meningitis can improve outcomes for patients by facilitating prompt treatment and preventing long-term neurological consequences. Meningitis can be fatal, especially if left untreated. Four symptoms the general public must be aware of are fever, severe headache, neck pain, and sensitivity to light,” stressed Dr Reddy.

But it’s not just about recognising symptoms. In some cases, patients try to treat themselves with antibiotics, which can mask symptoms and complicate diagnosis, leaving them vulnerable to a more severe progression of the disease.